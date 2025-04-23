Left Menu

Istanbul Trembles: Earthquake Strikes with 6.2 Magnitude

An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude rocked Istanbul on Wednesday, causing residents to evacuate buildings. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake at a depth of 10 km. No immediate reports of severe damage or casualties have been confirmed by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Istanbul on Wednesday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The seismic activity sent residents fleeing from buildings across the city.

In response to the quake, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake's magnitude was slightly lower, at 6.02, and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Authorities are assessing the situation, but there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties in the densely populated urban area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

