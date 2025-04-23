Istanbul Trembles: Earthquake Strikes with 6.2 Magnitude

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Istanbul on Wednesday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The seismic activity sent residents fleeing from buildings across the city.

In response to the quake, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported that the earthquake's magnitude was slightly lower, at 6.02, and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Authorities are assessing the situation, but there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties in the densely populated urban area.

(With inputs from agencies.)