China's Shenzhou-20: New Astronauts Set Sail for Space Station

China has successfully launched the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, carrying three astronauts to its space station. This mission, which marks the 35th flight under China's manned space program, aims to replace the crew that has been on the station for six months. The launch was broadcast live from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's ambitious space program took a significant step forward on Thursday as the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft launched three astronauts toward the country's increasingly sophisticated space station.

The crew, departing from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, is replacing their predecessors who have been stationed there for the past six months. The event was broadcast live on China's state television, CGTN, capturing national and international attention.

As the 35th mission in China's manned spaceflight saga, this launch underscores the country's commitment to expanding its presence in space. This marks the fifth crewed mission in the current phase of the space station's application and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

