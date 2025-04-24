Rajasthan Braces for Intensifying Heatwave and Weather Fluctuations

Rajasthan is currently grappling with severe heatwave conditions, as Barmer recorded a scorching high of 44.8 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the state, including Pilani, Jaisalmer, and Ganganagar, experienced maximum temperatures hovering around 43 degrees, according to the Meteorological Department.

As Rajasthan continues to bake under the intensifying heat, the Meteorological Department has predicted a further rise in temperatures by 2-3 degrees over the next few days. This escalation may lead to a stronger heatwave affecting western and northern parts of the state.

However, the situation could shift slightly with the impact of an incoming western disturbance expected over the weekend. Thunderstorms and light rain coupled with gusty winds are anticipated in areas like Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota, potentially moderating the high temperatures. The first week of May might see an increase in dust storms and rainfall, providing some respite from the relentless heat.

