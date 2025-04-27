Left Menu

Delhi Sizzles in April Heat Wave: Records Shattered

Delhi recorded its highest night-time temperature in six years at 27.2°C, according to the IMD. With daytime temperatures reaching 42°C on Saturday, the city saw the hottest April day in three years. The weather forecast predicts fluctuating temperatures and cloud cover, with air quality remaining 'poor'.

Updated: 27-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:54 IST
Delhi is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, recording its highest night-time temperature in six years at 27.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The previous record was 28 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2019.

Saturday marked a scorching day with daytime temperatures soaring past 42 degrees Celsius, establishing it as the hottest April day in three years. Although Sunday saw a slight dip in temperatures, the maximum still hit a sweltering 41.3 degrees Celsius, which is notably 2.3 degrees above the normal range for this time of year.

The forecast anticipates partly cloudy conditions for Monday, with temperatures poised to settle at a high of 41 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius. However, the city's air quality continues to languish in the 'poor' category, with an average AQI of 246 as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

