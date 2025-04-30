Blaze Erupts at Ajmer Paper Factory

A significant fire engulfed a paper factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday night, according to local officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, although the fire caused damage to adjacent units within the factory complex.

The blaze erupted in the Palra area of Adarsh Nagar, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Firefighters dispatched several fire tenders to the scene to manage and extinguish the fierce flames, officials reported.

As of now, the precise cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities continue their efforts to bring the situation under control while conducting investigations to determine the origin of the fire, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)