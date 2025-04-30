Blaze Erupts at Ajmer Paper Factory
A significant fire erupted at a paper factory in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but nearby units sustained damage. Numerous fire tenders were deployed to control the flames, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A significant fire engulfed a paper factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday night, according to local officials. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties, although the fire caused damage to adjacent units within the factory complex.
The blaze erupted in the Palra area of Adarsh Nagar, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Firefighters dispatched several fire tenders to the scene to manage and extinguish the fierce flames, officials reported.
As of now, the precise cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities continue their efforts to bring the situation under control while conducting investigations to determine the origin of the fire, the police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports
Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation
Court orders Lokayukta police to continue investigation in MUDA site allotment case.
NHRC Launches Investigation Into Murshidabad Violence