Devastation in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Strikes Surge Again

In a renewed escalation, Russian drones bombarded Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Dnipro late Tuesday, resulting in at least one death and 46 injuries, according to officials.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city located near the Russian border, has been heavily targeted since the onset of the invasion in February 2022, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The assault late Tuesday was particularly severe, injuring 45 people, including children and a pregnant woman.

The violence coincides with geopolitical tensions, as the United States hinted at withdrawing mediation efforts unless Russia and Ukraine present clear proposals. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remain at odds over a ceasefire's duration and conditions.

