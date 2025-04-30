Left Menu

Devastation in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Strikes Surge Again

Russian drones attacked Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Dnipro, killing at least one person and injuring 46. Kharkiv has faced regular strikes since the Russian invasion. The attacks coincided with the U.S. potentially stepping back from peace mediation efforts. Russian and Ukrainian leaders disagree on ceasefire terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:27 IST
Devastation in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Strikes Surge Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed escalation, Russian drones bombarded Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Dnipro late Tuesday, resulting in at least one death and 46 injuries, according to officials.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city located near the Russian border, has been heavily targeted since the onset of the invasion in February 2022, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The assault late Tuesday was particularly severe, injuring 45 people, including children and a pregnant woman.

The violence coincides with geopolitical tensions, as the United States hinted at withdrawing mediation efforts unless Russia and Ukraine present clear proposals. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remain at odds over a ceasefire's duration and conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025