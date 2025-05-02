Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Mother and Children Perish in Delhi's Torrential Rains

A 28-year-old woman and her three children lost their lives when their house collapsed due to a tree falling during heavy rains and strong winds in Delhi's Najafgarh. The woman's husband suffered minor injuries. The incident disrupted flights and caused extensive waterlogging and traffic issues in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Delhi's Najafgarh where a 28-year-old woman and her three children died as their home collapsed amid heavy rains. Officials said the collapse was triggered by a tree falling onto the house due to strong winds that swept through the city.

The mother, identified as Jyoti, along with her children—Aryan, aged 7, Rishabh, aged 5, and Priyansh, 7 months—perished in the tragic event. Her husband, Ajay, sustained minor injuries, according to the authorities.

Flight operations were severely disrupted, and traffic in Delhi was hampered due to waterlogged roads. Numerous trees were uprooted, aggravating the city's woes, officials said. Emergency teams were quick to respond, pulling the family out from the rubble and rushing them to the hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

