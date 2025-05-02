Left Menu

Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Seaport: A Game-Changer for India's Maritime Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport, highlighting its strategic importance for India's economy. The port, developed at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore, aims to increase transshipment capacity and retain revenues within India. Modi emphasized the seaport's potential to boost local economies and industries.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-05-2025
Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Seaport: A Game-Changer for India's Maritime Economy
In a significant move for India's maritime future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Friday. Joined by Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Modi highlighted the strategic importance of the port's development.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore, the seaport is designed to accommodate large cargo ships, which Modi noted as crucial for in-country transshipment activities that previously occurred abroad. 'This development will retain revenue within India, ultimately benefiting the people of Vizhinjam and Kerala,' the Prime Minister announced.

Modi also took the opportunity to highlight India's increasing global role in maritime activities, stating that the nation ranks among the top three in the number of seafarers. As the country's port infrastructure improves, with efficiency up and turnaround times reduced by 30%, Modi emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing infrastructure and ease of doing business as cornerstones of economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

