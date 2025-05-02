Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Family Perishes as Heavy Rains Cause House Collapse
A devastating incident occurred in Delhi's Najafgarh area following heavy rains. A woman and her three children died when their house collapsed after a tree fell on it. Her husband Ajay survived with minor injuries. Strong winds and rain also caused injuries in other areas, disrupting city life.
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Najafgarh, a 28-year-old woman and her three children lost their lives when their house collapsed due to heavy rains. Severe weather conditions, including strong winds, uprooted a tree that fell onto their house, leading to the collapse.
The woman, Jyoti, and her children—Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), and Priyansh (7 months)—were declared dead after being extricated from the debris. Her husband, Ajay, sustained minor injuries. In another incident in Dwarka's Chhawla area, a wall collapse caused minor injuries to a man and his two sons.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), emergency services were quickly deployed to handle the aftermath of the collapse, which was reported through multiple PCR calls. The widespread rain and winds also resulted in severe disruptions across the capital, affecting transportation and flight operations.
