Seismic Shifts: Massive Earthquake Strikes Southern Coasts

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, prompting an evacuation alert for the entire coastal area of the Strait of Magellan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey and Chilean authorities.

  • Country:
  • Chile

On Friday, a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, a significant seismic event, led Chilean authorities to issue an urgent evacuation alert for the entire coastal section of the Strait of Magellan, located in the far south of the nation.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow local emergency protocols as authorities assess the situation's evolving impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

