Delhi's Clean Sweep: A Citywide Effort to Beautify the Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joins forces with the New Delhi Municipal Council and citizens in a 20-day campaign to enhance sanitation, public hygiene, and overall aesthetics of the national capital. The drive emphasizes community involvement and inter-departmental coordination for a cleaner, more appealing Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participated in a cleanliness initiative at Connaught Place's Hanuman Mandir on Tuesday, urging broad community involvement in a citywide beautification campaign.
The initiative, led by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), forms part of an extensive 20-day effort to enhance sanitation and hygiene citywide.
The drive seeks to mobilize civic agencies, government officials, and residents, encouraging personal responsibility in transforming Delhi into a cleaner, more beautiful city. It follows a strategic meeting promoting enhanced inter-departmental collaboration.
