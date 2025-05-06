Delhi's Clean Sweep: A Citywide Effort to Beautify the Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively participated in a cleanliness initiative at Connaught Place's Hanuman Mandir on Tuesday, urging broad community involvement in a citywide beautification campaign.

The initiative, led by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), forms part of an extensive 20-day effort to enhance sanitation and hygiene citywide.

The drive seeks to mobilize civic agencies, government officials, and residents, encouraging personal responsibility in transforming Delhi into a cleaner, more beautiful city. It follows a strategic meeting promoting enhanced inter-departmental collaboration.

