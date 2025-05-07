Left Menu

Europe Space Agency Considers Compromises Amid NASA Budget Constraints

The European Space Agency is evaluating the effects of U.S. budget cuts on NASA's moon programs, and seeks cooperation with the U.S. for alternatives. Meanwhile, the EU and France introduce incentives to attract scientists as the U.S. faces funding cuts under President Trump. SpaceX receives FAA approval to increase Starship launches from Texas.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is currently assessing the impact of proposed U.S. budget cuts, which include significant reductions to NASA's moon programs that involve ESA's participation. The 22-nation consortium is exploring potential cooperative avenues with NASA while planning to discuss strategic responses in a meeting set for June.

In a bid to capitalize on the situation, the European Union along with France has pledged half a billion euros aimed at attracting global scientists. The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump battles with American universities over federal funding. French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to researchers to join the EU's scientific community if they value academic freedom.

SpaceX has cleared a major hurdle with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), securing authorization to increase its annual Starship rocket launches from Texas. The approval allows for an increase from five to 25 launches a year, with corresponding booster landings in water bodies, marking a significant advancement in their Mars mission development.

