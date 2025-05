Power Play: The US-Saudi Nuclear Alliance

Saudi Arabia is seeking American cooperation to develop its civil nuclear programme, and the Trump administration is enthusiastic about the potential partnership. This collaboration could exclude Chinese and Russian involvement in the region's nuclear energy sector, benefiting US nuclear companies.

However, concerns about nuclear proliferation loom. Allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium as part of this agreement may trigger competition and further nuclear ambitions in the region. The dynamics between the US, Iran, and Israel complicate negotiations and are pivotal to broader regional security discussions.

The US aims to advance Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions as Energy Secretary Chris Wright anticipates significant progress this year. Still, establishing a full partnership may not occur during Trump's upcoming visit. Instead, more modest steps could signal US support for Saudi efforts, amidst discussions limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)