Swift Response Averts Disaster at Delhi Nursing Home Fire

A fire erupted Tuesday evening at a nursing home in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi, prompting the rapid mobilization of 11 fire tenders, according to an official. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The Delhi Fire Service received the emergency call around 8 pm. The blaze was found to have started in the nurse hostel on the building's second floor, extending partially to the third floor, which houses medical records.

The fire was successfully controlled by 9.25 pm. Authorities confirmed that the third floor, which also hosts a dental facility, saw the fire primarily in its record-keeping section. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and the building's safety measures are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)