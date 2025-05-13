Swift Response Averts Disaster at Delhi Nursing Home Fire
A fire erupted at a nursing home in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi, but was swiftly contained by 11 fire tenders. No casualties were reported. The fire started in the nurse hostel and affected medical records; the cause is under investigation.
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted Tuesday evening at a nursing home in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi, prompting the rapid mobilization of 11 fire tenders, according to an official. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
The Delhi Fire Service received the emergency call around 8 pm. The blaze was found to have started in the nurse hostel on the building's second floor, extending partially to the third floor, which houses medical records.
The fire was successfully controlled by 9.25 pm. Authorities confirmed that the third floor, which also hosts a dental facility, saw the fire primarily in its record-keeping section. Investigations into the incident are ongoing and the building's safety measures are under scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Swift Response to Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Tensions Along LoC
Navi Mumbai Schools Demand Safety Overhaul
Trump's Bold Proposal: Ukraine's Dilemma and Europe's Response
GOARN Celebrates 25 Years: Strengthening Global Health Emergency Responses
Shiv Sena Critiques Congress on Pahalgam Attack Responses