Fast-Tracking Maharashtra's Metro Expansion: Fadnavis Speeds Ahead

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reinforced his stance on continuous development under the Mahayuti government, asserting that opposition parties cannot hinder progress.

In a recent briefing, Fadnavis announced the nearing completion of the Kashigaon-Dahisar metro line, marking a significant advancement in addressing the traffic woes on the Western Express Highway.

He reiterated the role of the metro as a pivotal urban transportation solution, highlighting future expansions towards Virar and the integration efforts with the upcoming bullet train station in Vadhvan.

