Fast-Tracking Maharashtra's Metro Expansion: Fadnavis Speeds Ahead
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserts that the development work, particularly the metro expansion under the Mahayuti government, is proceeding without opposition hindrances. The Kashigaon-Dahisar metro line is nearing completion, expected to ease congestion on the Western Express Highway. The CM emphasizes the metro's role in achieving seamless urban connectivity.
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reinforced his stance on continuous development under the Mahayuti government, asserting that opposition parties cannot hinder progress.
In a recent briefing, Fadnavis announced the nearing completion of the Kashigaon-Dahisar metro line, marking a significant advancement in addressing the traffic woes on the Western Express Highway.
He reiterated the role of the metro as a pivotal urban transportation solution, highlighting future expansions towards Virar and the integration efforts with the upcoming bullet train station in Vadhvan.
