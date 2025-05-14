Left Menu

Fast-Tracking Maharashtra's Metro Expansion: Fadnavis Speeds Ahead

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserts that the development work, particularly the metro expansion under the Mahayuti government, is proceeding without opposition hindrances. The Kashigaon-Dahisar metro line is nearing completion, expected to ease congestion on the Western Express Highway. The CM emphasizes the metro's role in achieving seamless urban connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:42 IST
Fast-Tracking Maharashtra's Metro Expansion: Fadnavis Speeds Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reinforced his stance on continuous development under the Mahayuti government, asserting that opposition parties cannot hinder progress.

In a recent briefing, Fadnavis announced the nearing completion of the Kashigaon-Dahisar metro line, marking a significant advancement in addressing the traffic woes on the Western Express Highway.

He reiterated the role of the metro as a pivotal urban transportation solution, highlighting future expansions towards Virar and the integration efforts with the upcoming bullet train station in Vadhvan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025