Left Menu

Massive Plume from Chemical Warehouse Fire in Southern Spain Sparks Safety Concerns

A major fire erupted at a chemical warehouse near Seville, Spain, prompting emergency calls and local residents advised to stay indoors due to toxic smoke risks. Employees are safe but uncertainty remains about the smoke's toxicity. Plainsur, the company involved, deals with flammable chemicals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:29 IST
Massive Plume from Chemical Warehouse Fire in Southern Spain Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire broke out on Wednesday at a chemical warehouse near Seville, Spain, causing thick, dark smoke to billow into the sky and prompting officials to advise local residents to stay indoors. A regional emergency services spokesperson reported receiving hundreds of alerts starting around 1:20 p.m. local time regarding the blaze at the La Red industrial park in Alcala de Guadaira, located approximately 16 kilometers southeast of Seville.

Employees at the facility, operated by local chemical distributor Plainsur, confirmed that all workers were safe and accounted for, with no injuries or entrapments reported. However, emergency services had yet to verify this information. As a precaution, Alcala de Guadaira's town hall urged its 77,000 residents to remain indoors, keeping doors and windows closed because the smoke's toxicity was undetermined, and nearby warehouses were evacuated as a precaution.

Plainsur's website indicates that their product lineup includes highly flammable substances like ethylene, toluene, and various industrial solvents, raising concerns about the potential hazards posed by the warehouse fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025