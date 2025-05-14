Massive Plume from Chemical Warehouse Fire in Southern Spain Sparks Safety Concerns

A significant fire broke out on Wednesday at a chemical warehouse near Seville, Spain, causing thick, dark smoke to billow into the sky and prompting officials to advise local residents to stay indoors. A regional emergency services spokesperson reported receiving hundreds of alerts starting around 1:20 p.m. local time regarding the blaze at the La Red industrial park in Alcala de Guadaira, located approximately 16 kilometers southeast of Seville.

Employees at the facility, operated by local chemical distributor Plainsur, confirmed that all workers were safe and accounted for, with no injuries or entrapments reported. However, emergency services had yet to verify this information. As a precaution, Alcala de Guadaira's town hall urged its 77,000 residents to remain indoors, keeping doors and windows closed because the smoke's toxicity was undetermined, and nearby warehouses were evacuated as a precaution.

Plainsur's website indicates that their product lineup includes highly flammable substances like ethylene, toluene, and various industrial solvents, raising concerns about the potential hazards posed by the warehouse fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)