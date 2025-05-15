Germany's Climate Crossroads: Achievements and Upcoming Challenges

Germany appears poised to achieve its climate goals for the period between 2021 and 2030, according to a report by independent government advisers. With emissions likely to be reduced by 65% from 1990 levels, these achievements are partly attributed to the impacts of exceptional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the report also warns that Germany risks falling short of its climate targets beyond 2030. Shifts in ecosystems, particularly forests and wetlands, could transform these carbon sinks into emission sources, threatening the nation's goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

Advisers recommend that the new German coalition government, which took office last week, develop a clear and detailed long-term strategy. The coalition is urged to specifically address underperforming sectors like transport and construction, where emissions are not decreasing as needed, and incorporate them into carbon mitigation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)