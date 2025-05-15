Left Menu

Germany's Climate Crossroads: Achievements and Upcoming Challenges

While Germany is on track to meet its 2021-2030 climate goals, it risks missing post-2030 targets due to reliance on current economic conditions. Independent advisers urge a comprehensive long-term strategy, emphasizing the need for focused action in underperforming sectors like transport and construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:30 IST
Germany's Climate Crossroads: Achievements and Upcoming Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit:

Germany appears poised to achieve its climate goals for the period between 2021 and 2030, according to a report by independent government advisers. With emissions likely to be reduced by 65% from 1990 levels, these achievements are partly attributed to the impacts of exceptional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the report also warns that Germany risks falling short of its climate targets beyond 2030. Shifts in ecosystems, particularly forests and wetlands, could transform these carbon sinks into emission sources, threatening the nation's goal of carbon neutrality by 2045.

Advisers recommend that the new German coalition government, which took office last week, develop a clear and detailed long-term strategy. The coalition is urged to specifically address underperforming sectors like transport and construction, where emissions are not decreasing as needed, and incorporate them into carbon mitigation plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025