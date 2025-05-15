Left Menu

Tragedy and Vulnerability: The Sinking of the Bayesian Yacht

The superyacht Bayesian sank near Sicily last year amid violent winds, leading to the deaths of tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others. A UK report revealed the yacht's vulnerability to high winds, which overturned it, causing it to take on water. A legal investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:14 IST
Tragedy and Vulnerability: The Sinking of the Bayesian Yacht
superyacht

The sinking of the superyacht Bayesian off the Sicilian coast last year, costing the lives of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others, has been attributed to violent winds, according to a recent report by the UK's Marine Accident Investigations Branch. The investigation points to winds exceeding 117 km per hour as the primary cause of the tragedy, overturning the yacht and causing it to sink quickly.

The 56-metre luxury vessel, described by its Italian manufacturer as 'basically unsinkable,' was moored off Porticello near Palermo when it encountered a sudden and ferocious downward wind. This force tipped the yacht 90 degrees within a matter of seconds, compromising its ability to regain stability. Investigators also revealed that the yacht's retractable keel and towering 72-meter mast contributed to its vulnerability to high-speed winds.

The sinking incident has spurred both UK and Italian investigations, the latter of which remains ongoing as new evidence and insights are awaited. Meanwhile, a salvage operation continues after a diver was killed during preliminary efforts to retrieve the yacht. This incident continues to resonate deeply with the local community and maritime circles across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

