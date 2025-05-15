Space Forge Secures $30 Million Boost for Satellite Development

A British space technology company, Space Forge, has successfully secured a significant financial boost, raising $30 million with the backing of the NATO Innovation Fund.

Founded in 2018, Space Forge aims to revolutionize material fabrication by producing it in space, targeting sectors such as semiconductors.

The newly acquired funds are poised to accelerate the development of Space Forge's cutting-edge satellite technology, highlighting the sector's growing attraction to investors.

