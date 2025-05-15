Space Forge Secures $30 Million Boost for Satellite Development
Space Forge, a British space technology company, has raised $30 million in funding led by the NATO Innovation Fund. Founded in 2018, the company focuses on manufacturing materials in space for use in fields like semiconductors. The funds will aid satellite development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:40 IST
A British space technology company, Space Forge, has successfully secured a significant financial boost, raising $30 million with the backing of the NATO Innovation Fund.
Founded in 2018, Space Forge aims to revolutionize material fabrication by producing it in space, targeting sectors such as semiconductors.
The newly acquired funds are poised to accelerate the development of Space Forge's cutting-edge satellite technology, highlighting the sector's growing attraction to investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rockets, Crocs, and Satellites: A Look at Today's Science Headlines
Financial Shifts: Europe's Investment Renaissance and Leadership Moves
Azad Engineering Unveils State-of-the-Art Lean Manufacturing Facility
Tamil Nadu Launches Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme to Boost Jobs and Investments
German Economy Escapes Recession Through Consumer Confidence and Investment