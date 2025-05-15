Left Menu

Dust-Blanketed Delhi Triggers Political Storm Over Air Quality

Gusty winds from west Rajasthan blanketed Delhi with dust, causing a surge in air pollution levels and reducing visibility. The political fallout was immediate, with BJP and AAP exchanging barbs. Health experts warned of the potential hazards of the dust particles, while weather agencies forecast further storms.

Updated: 15-05-2025 21:17 IST
Dust-Blanketed Delhi Triggers Political Storm Over Air Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Gusty winds from western Rajasthan covered parts of Delhi with dust on Thursday morning, causing a sharp spike in air pollution levels and reduced visibility. The sudden deterioration in air quality led to a political confrontation between the BJP and the AAP, with both parties exchanging accusations.

The day's PM10 level soared by nearly 145% to 337.6 µg/m3, while PM2.5 increased by over 200%, reaching 196.1 µg/m3, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the 'poor' category with a reading of 292 at 4 pm, marking the first dip into this hazardous zone in almost two weeks.

While health experts caution that exposure to dust-laden fine particles can lead to progressive lung diseases, the political discourse continues. Amidst accusations from former and current AAP leaders and rebuttals by BJP representatives, the CPCB data shows AQI levels higher than in previous years. Meanwhile, Delhi is on alert for further storms, predicted by meteorologists to bring rain and possible relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

