Construction Magnate Faces Charges After Bangkok High-Rise Collapse
Premchai Karnasuta and others face charges of criminal negligence after a Bangkok high-rise collapsed during a March 28 earthquake, claiming 92 lives. Investigations highlight structural flaws and documentation issues. Despite public denials, the accused surrendered to police, with further arrests anticipated.
In a significant development, Premchai Karnasuta, president of the Italian-Thai Development Co, along with others, surrendered to police on Friday. They face charges of criminal negligence following the collapse of a high-rise building in Bangkok during a March 28 earthquake.
The collapsed building, intended as a new State Audit Office, resulted in 92 fatalities, making it the sole building to collapse due to the earthquake that originated in neighboring Myanmar. Investigations revealed the building did not meet required standards, citing structural flaws and substandard materials.
Accusations of irregular documentation have arisen, implicating the role of a Chinese joint venture partner. Arrest warrants were issued for 17 individuals, with 15 surrendering promptly, while two others were expected later. The accused contest the charges, maintaining their innocence.
