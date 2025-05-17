Homelessness at the Heart of Madrid's Airport: A Growing Crisis
Hundreds of homeless people, including Teresa, have taken refuge at Madrid's main airport as Spain grapples with a housing crisis, escalating rental costs, and limited public housing. The airport operator plans to restrict access, sparking a political blame game while affected individuals seek hope for a better future.
- Country:
- Spain
Every dawn at 6 am, Teresa embarks on a daily quest for work, essential amenities, and exercise, returning to her makeshift home at Madrid's Terminal 4 airport. For half a year, she has been among the hundreds finding refuge here due to Spain's growing housing crisis.
As the third-busiest airport in Europe, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport has become an emergency shelter for many like Teresa, undisturbed by authorities but lacking formal aid from social services amidst rising city rent prices. The situation has bred political inaction, fueling a blame game among government officials.
This week, AENA, the airport operator, announced a restriction, demanding boarding passes from those trying to enter during low-travel hours, potentially complicating life for the homeless. Teresa, a long-time resident of Spain, faces the uncertainty of sleeping in public spaces if barred access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Deluge Sparks Political Blame Game Over Infrastructure Failures
Spain's Power Struggle: Renewable Boom's Unexpected Fallout
Delhi Monsoon Chaos: Political Blame Game Intensifies
Spain Aims to Boost Defense Spending Amid Rising Pressure
Sabotage Strikes: Copper Cable Theft Disrupts Spain's High-Speed Trains