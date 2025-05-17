Homelessness at the Heart of Madrid's Airport: A Growing Crisis

Every dawn at 6 am, Teresa embarks on a daily quest for work, essential amenities, and exercise, returning to her makeshift home at Madrid's Terminal 4 airport. For half a year, she has been among the hundreds finding refuge here due to Spain's growing housing crisis.

As the third-busiest airport in Europe, Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport has become an emergency shelter for many like Teresa, undisturbed by authorities but lacking formal aid from social services amidst rising city rent prices. The situation has bred political inaction, fueling a blame game among government officials.

This week, AENA, the airport operator, announced a restriction, demanding boarding passes from those trying to enter during low-travel hours, potentially complicating life for the homeless. Teresa, a long-time resident of Spain, faces the uncertainty of sleeping in public spaces if barred access.

(With inputs from agencies.)