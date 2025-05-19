Left Menu

Transforming Meerut: A Vision for a Smart, Sustainable Future

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Meerut's Integrated Development Plan, which includes 93 projects costing Rs 15,000 crore. The plan focuses on sports, education, culture, and commerce, aiming to create a smart, sustainable city. The development is structured around enhancing infrastructure and historical conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:21 IST
Transforming Meerut: A Vision for a Smart, Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of Meerut's 'Integrated Development Plan' aimed at transforming the city into a smart, clean, and sustainable urban center. The plan encompasses 93 projects with a total estimated cost of around Rs 15,000 crore, as confirmed in an official statement.

During Monday's meeting, Adityanath emphasized Meerut's historical significance from the freedom struggle to industrial growth, highlighting its distinctive identity due to a thriving sports industry and educational prowess. He stressed the need to develop the city as a hub for sports, education, culture, and commerce, while addressing traffic congestion and promoting digital hoardings and CCTV coverage.

The CM advocated for environmental efforts, such as door-to-door garbage collection and river revival. The plan outlines six themes: enhancing public spaces, ensuring seamless traffic, improving amenities, and preserving historical sites. Projects are categorized into short-, medium-, and long-term phases, with specific infrastructure developments like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and various beautification initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025