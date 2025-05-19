Transforming Meerut: A Vision for a Smart, Sustainable Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a detailed review of Meerut's 'Integrated Development Plan' aimed at transforming the city into a smart, clean, and sustainable urban center. The plan encompasses 93 projects with a total estimated cost of around Rs 15,000 crore, as confirmed in an official statement.

During Monday's meeting, Adityanath emphasized Meerut's historical significance from the freedom struggle to industrial growth, highlighting its distinctive identity due to a thriving sports industry and educational prowess. He stressed the need to develop the city as a hub for sports, education, culture, and commerce, while addressing traffic congestion and promoting digital hoardings and CCTV coverage.

The CM advocated for environmental efforts, such as door-to-door garbage collection and river revival. The plan outlines six themes: enhancing public spaces, ensuring seamless traffic, improving amenities, and preserving historical sites. Projects are categorized into short-, medium-, and long-term phases, with specific infrastructure developments like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and various beautification initiatives.

