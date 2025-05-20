Scorching Heat in China: Record Temperatures Challenge Farmers

Record temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius have gripped northern and central China, prompting authorities to issue heat warnings and aid to maintain food production stability. Provinces like Hebei, Henan, known for its wheat, and Shandong are hardest hit, with Monday's temperatures breaking records for May.

The National Meteorological Centre forecast the heat wave to persist until Wednesday, underscoring the impact of climate change on China, given its dense population. Last year marked the warmest on record, exacerbating storms and rainfall, and significantly increasing power demands across the country.

A yellow heat alert was issued Tuesday, with red and orange warnings denoting more severe conditions. Efforts in cities like Zhengzhou involve sprinkler systems to ease urban heat. Meanwhile, agriculture in Shandong adapts using ventilation and water spraying. Rain continues to be a threat, particularly in Jiangxi, where significant rainfall intensifies flood risks following deadly storms in Guangdong and Guangxi.

