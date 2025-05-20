Left Menu

Scorching Heat in China: Record Temperatures Challenge Farmers

Northern and central China are experiencing unprecedented heat waves with temperatures reaching above 40 degrees Celsius. Authorities have issued warnings to protect agricultural production amid these challenging conditions. The high temperatures highlight China's vulnerability to climate change impacts, with experts worried about prolonged heat waves and erratic rainfall patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:21 IST
Scorching Heat in China: Record Temperatures Challenge Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Record temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius have gripped northern and central China, prompting authorities to issue heat warnings and aid to maintain food production stability. Provinces like Hebei, Henan, known for its wheat, and Shandong are hardest hit, with Monday's temperatures breaking records for May.

The National Meteorological Centre forecast the heat wave to persist until Wednesday, underscoring the impact of climate change on China, given its dense population. Last year marked the warmest on record, exacerbating storms and rainfall, and significantly increasing power demands across the country.

A yellow heat alert was issued Tuesday, with red and orange warnings denoting more severe conditions. Efforts in cities like Zhengzhou involve sprinkler systems to ease urban heat. Meanwhile, agriculture in Shandong adapts using ventilation and water spraying. Rain continues to be a threat, particularly in Jiangxi, where significant rainfall intensifies flood risks following deadly storms in Guangdong and Guangxi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025