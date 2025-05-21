Left Menu

Bengaluru's Rainy Clouds: A Shift in Forecasts

Bengaluru faced cloudy weather following persistent rains. The IMD reduced rainfall alerts in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Dakshina Kannada to 'heavy'. Only Uttara Kannada remains on red alert. Yellow alerts are active in Bangalore, with possible light rain in some areas, while two low-pressure systems move northwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:23 IST
Bengaluru has experienced predominantly overcast skies after enduring several days of relentless rain. In a pertinent update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has modified its forecast for the districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Dakshina Kannada from 'very heavy' to 'heavy' rainfall.

The three southern interior Karnataka districts, part of the seven initially issued a red alert on May 20, have seen their status changed. A red alert indicates an expectation of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm within a 24-hour period. However, the red alert now applies solely to Uttara Kannada, where heavy precipitation remains a concern due to saturated soils and potential landslides, explained Latha Sridhar, a D-category scientist at the IMD Bengaluru Centre.

Despite both Bangalore Urban and Bangalore Rural not recording rainfall, a yellow warning is in effect, considering the city's continued recovery from the impact of past continuous rains. A yellow alert signifies a prediction of heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Late-night might bring light showers to select parts of Bengaluru, according to IMD's Sridhar, though cloudy conditions are expected in the coming days. Two low-pressure systems, currently impacting north Karnataka and Goa coasts, are shifting northward, suggesting an evolving situation for weather forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

