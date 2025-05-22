Slight Uptick in German Business Sentiment: Ifo Index Surpasses Expectations

The Ifo institute revealed a slight improvement in German business sentiment during May, according to a survey released Thursday. The business climate index increased to 87.5, up from 86.9 in April.

This figure exceeded expectations, as analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a more modest rise to 87.4. The data suggests that the mood among German businesses may be improving at a slightly faster pace than initially anticipated.

The index is an important economic indicator, offering insights into the perceptions of German businesses on current conditions and future expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)