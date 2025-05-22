Left Menu

Slight Uptick in German Business Sentiment: Ifo Index Surpasses Expectations

The Ifo institute reported a modest improvement in German business sentiment for May, with the business climate index rising to 87.5 from April's 86.9. Analysts had anticipated a smaller increase to 87.4, highlighting a better-than-expected outlook for the month.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:34 IST
The Ifo institute revealed a slight improvement in German business sentiment during May, according to a survey released Thursday. The business climate index increased to 87.5, up from 86.9 in April.

This figure exceeded expectations, as analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a more modest rise to 87.4. The data suggests that the mood among German businesses may be improving at a slightly faster pace than initially anticipated.

The index is an important economic indicator, offering insights into the perceptions of German businesses on current conditions and future expectations.

