India's Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: A New Era of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a renewed national commitment to modernizing India's infrastructure during an event in Bikaner. This extensive effort, focusing on redeveloping railway stations and airports, aims to fuel economic growth and development across the country.

Over the past 11 years, substantial investments have been made to enhance India's railway network, including the inauguration of 103 new Amrit Stations. Modi noted the critical role of these developments in promoting tourism and generating employment opportunities.

Highlighting progress in Rajasthan, Modi emphasized upgrades in road and railway infrastructure, bolstered by significant central government investment. Additionally, initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and water projects are providing economic benefits and sustainable growth for the region.

