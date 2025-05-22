Left Menu

India's Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: A New Era of Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to modern infrastructure development at a program in Bikaner. He inaugurated 103 Amrit Stations and emphasized on projects boosting tourism, employment, and industry growth. Major investments in roads, railways, and energy sectors are accelerating India's progress, with notable benefits for Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:54 IST
India's Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: A New Era of Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a renewed national commitment to modernizing India's infrastructure during an event in Bikaner. This extensive effort, focusing on redeveloping railway stations and airports, aims to fuel economic growth and development across the country.

Over the past 11 years, substantial investments have been made to enhance India's railway network, including the inauguration of 103 new Amrit Stations. Modi noted the critical role of these developments in promoting tourism and generating employment opportunities.

Highlighting progress in Rajasthan, Modi emphasized upgrades in road and railway infrastructure, bolstered by significant central government investment. Additionally, initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and water projects are providing economic benefits and sustainable growth for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025