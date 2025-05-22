India's Ambitious Infrastructure Overhaul: A New Era of Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to modern infrastructure development at a program in Bikaner. He inaugurated 103 Amrit Stations and emphasized on projects boosting tourism, employment, and industry growth. Major investments in roads, railways, and energy sectors are accelerating India's progress, with notable benefits for Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a renewed national commitment to modernizing India's infrastructure during an event in Bikaner. This extensive effort, focusing on redeveloping railway stations and airports, aims to fuel economic growth and development across the country.
Over the past 11 years, substantial investments have been made to enhance India's railway network, including the inauguration of 103 new Amrit Stations. Modi noted the critical role of these developments in promoting tourism and generating employment opportunities.
Highlighting progress in Rajasthan, Modi emphasized upgrades in road and railway infrastructure, bolstered by significant central government investment. Additionally, initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and water projects are providing economic benefits and sustainable growth for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
