Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Early Saturday, Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, injuring at least two people and causing widespread damage, according to city officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed a drone hit an apartment building in Solomyanskyi district, while two residents were reported injured in Dniprovskyi district. Emergency services were swiftly deployed to the scene.

Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, noted fires broke out across several parts of the city including Dniprovskyi district. Anti-aircraft units responded as witnesses reported waves of drones and multiple explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)