Inferno Erupts: Factory Blaze Rocks Delhi's Bawana

In the bustling Bawana industrial area of Delhi, a massive fire broke out early Saturday morning, leading to an explosion that caused a building to collapse, according to officials.

Upon receiving the emergency call at 4:48 am, Delhi Fire Services quickly dispatched seventeen fire tenders to Sector 2 to combat the blaze, reported by chief Atul Garg.

The fire, which caused significant structural damage, did not result in any injuries. Efforts are ongoing as firefighters work tirelessly to extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)