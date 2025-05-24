Left Menu

Call for a Dedicated Olive Ridley Turtle Research Centre in Odisha

A call for a turtle research centre at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha has been made due to its significance as a rookery for Olive Ridley turtles. This initiative, supported by local activists and experts, aims to bolster conservation efforts for the species.

In a significant development for wildlife conservation, experts and local activists have called for the establishment of a dedicated turtle research centre near the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha's Ganjam district. The area has gained prominence as a crucial rookery for Olive Ridley turtles, a species requiring immediate conservation efforts.

The demand was prominently raised during a meeting observing 'World Turtle Day' on May 23 at Purunabandh, near the river mouth. Participants, including Rabindra Nath Sahu from the Rushikulya Sea Turtle Protection Committee, emphasized the immediate need for governmental support to realize this proposal. The Forest Department has already identified a 3.5-acre site for the research centre.

Local involvement has been pivotal in the protection of these endangered turtles, with nine lakh Olive Ridleys recorded nesting at the beach this year. Efforts by forest staff and volunteers were instrumental in aiding newly hatched turtles towards the sea, highlighting a successful conservation model that combines scientific and community participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

