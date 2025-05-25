Rising Waters: LBP Reservoir Sees Surging Inflows Amid Heavy Rains

The Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Reservoir's water level is rising rapidly due to intense rainfall in the Nilgiris district, according to local officials. The inflow surged to 4,792 cusecs by Sunday morning, elevating the water level to 70.38 feet and a storage level of 11.11 tmc feet, reported the Water Resources Department.

This reservoir, constructed on the Bhavani River at Bhavanisagar, supports irrigation for farmers in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts. It covers over 3 lakh acres in Erode district alone. Recently, water release was limited to 100 cusecs to fulfill drinking needs in districts such as Sathyamangalam and Gobichettipalayam.

Nevertheless, with the help of the heavy rainfall forecasted by the India Meteorological Department for Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, the inflow levels are predicted to rise further, bringing relief to farmers dependent on the LBP and related water bodies such as Kalingarayan and Thadepalli.

(With inputs from agencies.)