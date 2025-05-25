Left Menu

Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Maharashtra, Set to Reach Mumbai Soon

The southwest monsoon has reached Maharashtra, with predictions for it to advance to Mumbai and other regions soon. The monsoon has already progressed through parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, and several northeastern states. Coastal areas like Konkan and Mumbai are already experiencing heavy pre-monsoon rainfall.

Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Maharashtra, Set to Reach Mumbai Soon
The southwest monsoon has made its long-awaited arrival in Maharashtra and is projected to advance to Mumbai and various other regions in the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon has extended into more sections of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, entire Goa, parts of Maharashtra, the north Bay of Bengal, and regions such as Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, as confirmed by the IMD.

The IMD outlines favorable conditions for its further progression into additional areas of the central Arabian Sea, greater regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, sections of Andhra Pradesh, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, more parts of the west-central and North Bay of Bengal, and further sections of Northeastern states within the next three days.

