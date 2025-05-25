Monsoon Magic: Heavy Rainfall Soothes Haryana and Punjab

On Sunday, moderate to heavy rains drenched various parts of Haryana and Punjab, ushering in a welcome respite from the oppressive heat. In a 24-hour span, Haryana experienced substantial rainfall, as reported by the Meteorological Department.

Karnal topped the charts with 118 mm of rain, followed by Ambala with 43 mm, Hisar with 73.9 mm, Sirsa at 39 mm, and others experiencing notable downpours. Meanwhile, in Punjab, Amritsar saw 13.2 mm of rain, and Pathankot recorded 27 mm.

The rainfall in both states alleviated the soaring temperatures, with Chandigarh, the shared capital, experiencing light showers. The meteorological phenomenon has brought a welcome drop in mercury levels, offering relief to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)