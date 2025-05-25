Early Arrival of Monsoon Over Maharashtra Marks a Historic Event
The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra earlier than usual, marking its earliest onset in 35 years. Expected to advance to Mumbai soon, the monsoon has already progressed into other parts of India. Experts find early onsets normal, forecasting continued active conditions until at least June 2.
The southwest monsoon surged into Maharashtra on Sunday, making history with its earliest arrival in 35 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD indicates further advancement of monsoon to Mumbai within three days, alongside progression into Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and northeastern states, promising substantial rainfall.
Former Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan highlighted that while such early starts aren't unusual, current conditions indicate prolonged monsoon activity, aiding the monsoon's reach into eastern regions.
