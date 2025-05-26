Unyielding Conflict: Night Raids Intensify Across Ukraine
Russia's military operations continue unabated in Ukraine, marking the third consecutive night of widespread attacks. These aerial assaults have targeted multiple Ukrainian regions, causing significant damage, but no civilian casualties have been reported. The situation draws international criticism but remains tense as drone and missile attacks persist.
Ukraine has endured a third consecutive night of Russian aerial assaults. This follows what is described as the largest such attack of the ongoing conflict, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals and sparking international condemnation, including from former U.S. President Donald Trump.
In Kyiv and surrounding regions, a six-hour air raid alert was issued as officials reported damage across multiple districts. However, there have been no reported casualties thus far. The Kremlin, maintaining its stance, has refrained from commenting on the attacks, labeling its operations as a 'special military operation.'
The attacks have affected areas well beyond the frontline, including the southern Odesa and western Khmelnytskyi regions. Emergency services reported fires and destruction from drone strikes in Odesa, where a boy was injured. In Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv, further infrastructural damage was noted, although civilian casualties were avoided. Regional defense efforts neutralized 25 drones in central Cherkasy overnight, showcasing Ukraine's resilience amidst ongoing threats.
