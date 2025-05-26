Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Expands Footprint in East India with New Hotel Signings

Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of agreements to open two new hotels in Jharkhand and one in Odisha, expanding their presence in East India. With 400 keys in total, this move underlines their strategy to grow in high-potential markets outside India's major metros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:31 IST
Radisson Hotel Group Expands Footprint in East India with New Hotel Signings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic push to enhance its presence in East India, the Radisson Hotel Group announced plans to open three new hotels. The agreement includes facilities in Jharkhand and Odisha, broadening the group's footprint in these emerging markets.

The newly signed properties—Radisson Blu Hotel Deoghar, Jharkhand; Radisson RED Puri, Odisha; and Radisson Resort & Spa, Ranchi, Jharkhand—add a total of 400 keys to Radisson's expanding portfolio. This development is part of an ongoing strategy to tap into high-potential markets nationwide.

According to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, the group has over 200 hotels either operational or in development across the country. Notably, more than 50 percent of Radisson's portfolio is located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, underscoring its growth focus beyond metropolitan areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025