Radisson Hotel Group Expands Footprint in East India with New Hotel Signings
Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of agreements to open two new hotels in Jharkhand and one in Odisha, expanding their presence in East India. With 400 keys in total, this move underlines their strategy to grow in high-potential markets outside India's major metros.
In a strategic push to enhance its presence in East India, the Radisson Hotel Group announced plans to open three new hotels. The agreement includes facilities in Jharkhand and Odisha, broadening the group's footprint in these emerging markets.
The newly signed properties—Radisson Blu Hotel Deoghar, Jharkhand; Radisson RED Puri, Odisha; and Radisson Resort & Spa, Ranchi, Jharkhand—add a total of 400 keys to Radisson's expanding portfolio. This development is part of an ongoing strategy to tap into high-potential markets nationwide.
According to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, the group has over 200 hotels either operational or in development across the country. Notably, more than 50 percent of Radisson's portfolio is located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, underscoring its growth focus beyond metropolitan areas.
