Kerala Coast on High Alert as Sunken Cargo Ship's Oil Spill Threatens Ecological Safety
Containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship off Kerala's coast are washing ashore, resulting in a significant oil spill. Authorities have issued high alerts, cautioning residents and fishermen against approaching these containers that include hazardous materials. Efforts are underway to contain the spill and manage its ecological impact.
In the wake of the Liberian cargo ship sinking off the Kerala coast, authorities have issued high alerts as containers from the vessel wash ashore, with a significant oil spill feared to affect the sensitive coastline. Residents and fishermen have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid contact with the debris.
The ship, which capsized early Sunday, was loaded with 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, now threatening Kerala's coastal ecosystem. Officials confirmed that some containers carry hazardous substances like calcium carbide, which releases flammable acetylene gas when reacting with seawater.
The Indian Coast Guard is actively responding, deploying ships and aircraft to contain the oil spill. Meanwhile, the state's leadership, after a high-level review meeting, advises the public to maintain a safe distance from the containers and report any suspicious sightings to authorities immediately.
