Wild Elephant Terrorizes Siliguri Slum: Elderly Woman Injured

An elderly woman was critically injured by a wild elephant in Siliguri, West Bengal, after the animal strayed into the Farabari slum area from a nearby forest. The woman is receiving treatment in a district hospital. Authorities are implementing measures to curb man-animal conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman in Siliguri, West Bengal, sustained critical injuries following an attack by a wild elephant, a forest department official reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the elephant, having wandered from a nearby forest, attacked the woman while she stood outside her home, the official said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Siliguri district hospital, with her condition described as serious. Authorities are taking steps to prevent further instances of human-wildlife conflict in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

