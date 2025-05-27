India Forecasts Another Year of Above Average Monsoon Rains for 2025

India is set to witness above average monsoon rains for the second year in a row come 2025, as reported by the government on Tuesday. This forecast maintains the outlook previously given in the prior month.

M. Ravichandran, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, announced that the monsoon is projected to reach 106% of the long-term average for the year. This statistic is crucial for agriculture-dependent regions, as it affects water resources and crop yields significantly.

The India Meteorological Department categorizes average or normal rainfall as a range from 96% to 104% of a 50-year average of 87 centimeters for the June to September season, highlighting the significance of the forecast deviation.

