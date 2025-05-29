Tragedy Strikes Janakpuri: A Family Devastated by a Drunk Driving Incident

A tragic incident occurred in Janakpuri, West Delhi when a 19-year-old, allegedly intoxicated, lost control of his car, resulting in a devastating crash into a roadside dwelling.

The accident claimed the lives of Phool Singh and another individual, while three others, including Singh's pregnant wife, Soni, and a young boy named Vishal, sustained injuries. Soni's unborn child survived the crash, but the family is deeply affected by the tragedy.

Authorities revealed that the vehicle was being driven by the 19-year-old at high speed and have taken him into custody for questioning as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)