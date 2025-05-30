Tragic Rock Collapse Claims Lives in West Java Quarry
A rock collapse at a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, Indonesia, has resulted in at least five fatalities, with dozens more trapped or buried under the rubble. Authorities are being contacted for further confirmation and details regarding the disaster.
A devastating rock collapse struck a quarry in Cirebon, West Java, Indonesia, leading to tragic loss of life.
According to Kompas TV, at least five people were killed as a result of the disaster. Efforts are ongoing to rescue those trapped or buried under the rubble.
Local authorities have been reached for more information as the situation unfolds. This incident underscores the dangers inherent in quarrying operations and the potential need for improved safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
