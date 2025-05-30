MMRDA Takes a Step Back: Revisions to Transform Infrastructure Projects

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced a pivotal decision to cancel two tenders from its Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayandar project, signaling a fresh bid process to protect public interests. This move was disclosed to the Supreme Court to enhance transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Addressing the nation's highest court, MMRDA detailed plans to significantly reduce the project's base cost by approximately Rs 3,000 crore, prompted by financial insights during litigation. This careful re-evaluation aims to better allocate taxpayer money amidst rising scrutiny.

Declared problematic tenders pertain to two significant initiatives: the Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project along Vasai Creek and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project near Thane. Criticism, notably from NCP's Mahesh Tapase, calls for more transparent operations to prevent resource wastage.

(With inputs from agencies.)