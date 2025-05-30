Left Menu

MMRDA Takes a Step Back: Revisions to Transform Infrastructure Projects

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has canceled tenders for two major infrastructure projects to ensure public interest and financial efficiency. The authority plans to revise project costs and rebid, following public scrutiny and a Supreme Court hearing instigated by a challenge from Larsen & Toubro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:58 IST
MMRDA Takes a Step Back: Revisions to Transform Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced a pivotal decision to cancel two tenders from its Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayandar project, signaling a fresh bid process to protect public interests. This move was disclosed to the Supreme Court to enhance transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Addressing the nation's highest court, MMRDA detailed plans to significantly reduce the project's base cost by approximately Rs 3,000 crore, prompted by financial insights during litigation. This careful re-evaluation aims to better allocate taxpayer money amidst rising scrutiny.

Declared problematic tenders pertain to two significant initiatives: the Rs 6,000-crore Mumbai Elevated Road Project along Vasai Creek and the Rs 8,000-crore Road Tunnel Project near Thane. Criticism, notably from NCP's Mahesh Tapase, calls for more transparent operations to prevent resource wastage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025