Manitoba Wildfires Prompt Mass Evacuations as Regions Declare Emergency

As rampaging wildfires force thousands from their homes in northern Manitoba, the capital city of Winnipeg is struggling to accommodate the influx of evacuees.

These fires, fueled by extreme heat and drought, are consuming vast stretches of forest across western Canada, prompting emergency declarations in both Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Efforts to house and care for evacuees are underway, with aid arriving from other provinces and the U.S., while communities anxiously await shifts in weather conditions that could alleviate the crisis.

