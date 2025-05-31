Manitoba Wildfires Prompt Mass Evacuations as Regions Declare Emergency
Thousands flee from fierce wildfires in northern Manitoba, straining resources in Winnipeg where evacuees seek shelter. Drought and heat fuel fires across Canada's west, with officials declaring states of emergency. Communities grapple with evacuations, airlifts, and housing for vulnerable residents as efforts receive aid from other regions and the U.S.
As rampaging wildfires force thousands from their homes in northern Manitoba, the capital city of Winnipeg is struggling to accommodate the influx of evacuees.
These fires, fueled by extreme heat and drought, are consuming vast stretches of forest across western Canada, prompting emergency declarations in both Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Efforts to house and care for evacuees are underway, with aid arriving from other provinces and the U.S., while communities anxiously await shifts in weather conditions that could alleviate the crisis.
