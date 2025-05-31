Disaster Strikes: Landslides Devastate South Mizoram
A devastating landslide in Lawngtlai town, South Mizoram, has resulted in the collapse of several buildings, feared to have caused multiple fatalities. The disaster struck following heavy rains, trapping many, including Myanmar nationals, under rubble. Rescue efforts are underway by local authorities and volunteers, with detailed reports pending.
Tragedy unfolded in South Mizoram's Lawngtlai town as landslides triggered by relentless rains caused the collapse of five houses and a hotel.
The catastrophic event, occurring around 10:30 p.m. Friday, has reportedly left numerous individuals feared dead, with several Myanmar nationals potentially trapped beneath the debris.
Rescue endeavors by the State Disaster Response Force and other local bodies are in progress as officials await more detailed incident reports.
