Disaster Strikes: Landslides Devastate South Mizoram

Tragedy unfolded in South Mizoram's Lawngtlai town as landslides triggered by relentless rains caused the collapse of five houses and a hotel.

The catastrophic event, occurring around 10:30 p.m. Friday, has reportedly left numerous individuals feared dead, with several Myanmar nationals potentially trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue endeavors by the State Disaster Response Force and other local bodies are in progress as officials await more detailed incident reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)