Weather Extremes: Relief and Challenges in Jammu Region

Rainfall in the plains of Jammu provided relief from the intense heat, while unseasonal snowfall in the high-altitude areas led to road closures and livestock losses. Reported by officials, the severe weather conditions impacted normal life across the region.

In a concerning incident, a cloudburst in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar resulted in dozens of sheep and goats being washed away, although there were no human casualties. Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) declared a 40-day summer vacation for schools within the region.

The unusual snowfall was recorded in several districts, prompting the closure of key roads and affecting daily life. This includes the Mughal Road, a crucial connector between Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Temperatures in Jammu dropped significantly, providing relief to residents who had endured extreme heat the previous week.

(With inputs from agencies.)