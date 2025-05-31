Left Menu

Weather Extremes: Relief and Challenges in Jammu Region

Unseasonal weather in Jammu brought relief from heat but also posed challenges. Rain cooled the plains, while unexpected snowfall disrupted hilly regions, affecting roads and livestock. A cloudburst in Kishtwar washed away animals, but no human casualties were reported. Education authorities announced summer vacation due to these conditions.

Weather Extremes: Relief and Challenges in Jammu Region
Rainfall in the plains of Jammu provided relief from the intense heat, while unseasonal snowfall in the high-altitude areas led to road closures and livestock losses. Reported by officials, the severe weather conditions impacted normal life across the region.

In a concerning incident, a cloudburst in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar resulted in dozens of sheep and goats being washed away, although there were no human casualties. Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) declared a 40-day summer vacation for schools within the region.

The unusual snowfall was recorded in several districts, prompting the closure of key roads and affecting daily life. This includes the Mughal Road, a crucial connector between Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Temperatures in Jammu dropped significantly, providing relief to residents who had endured extreme heat the previous week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

