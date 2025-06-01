Drones and Night Vision: Tech Battle Against Elephants in Tadoba Reserve

The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra has implemented an advanced surveillance system, deploying drones and night vision devices, to track two elephants that entered the area from Gadchiroli. The elephants crossed the Huma River into the reserve's buffer zone, as confirmed by TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla.

To oversee the elephants' movements, authorities have mobilized primary response teams and eco-development committees equipped with necessary tools to discourage the animals from entering vulnerable areas. Footmarks traced their path toward the core section of the reserve, necessitating vigilant monitoring.

Villagers have been urged to exercise caution, avoid solitary travels in the forest, and refrain from sleeping outdoors to avert potential dangers. Meanwhile, rescue teams and the Special Tiger Protection Force are actively tracking the elephants' activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)