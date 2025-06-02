Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Mokwa: Rising Death Toll and Urgent Response

A catastrophic flood has claimed at least 200 lives in Mokwa, Nigeria, following intense rainfall. Rescue operations have ended while officials exhumed bodies to prevent disease outbreaks. Over 3,000 people were displaced, and infrastructure damage includes washed-away roads and collapsed bridges. Emergency responses are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 02-06-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 01:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The death toll from severe flooding in Mokwa, Nigeria's north-central state, has reached at least 200, according to officials on Sunday. The flooding, caused by heavy predawn rains, devastated the market town, prompting an immediate emergency response from local and national authorities.

Mokwa is a crucial trade and transportation hub, where the sudden and intense floods have severely impacted farmers and traders. About 500 households were affected, with residents struggling through waist-deep water to rescue family and belongings. Over 3,000 individuals have been displaced.

Due to the risk of disease, bodies are being exhumed, local authorities stated. President Bola Tinubu, expressing condolences, has activated emergency measures for relief and recovery. This tragic event highlights the pressing need for improved flood-control infrastructure, as emphasized by Mokwa's local government chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

