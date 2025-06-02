Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives at Military Camp

A landslide in Sikkim's Chhaten area has resulted in the deaths of three people and left six security personnel missing. The incident, triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred at a military camp. Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing individuals amid challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide claimed the lives of at least three individuals and left six security personnel missing at a military camp in Chhaten, Sikkim, according to a defence official. The incident unfolded Sunday evening at 7 pm, driven by relentless heavy rain in the region.

Recovery efforts have so far led to the retrieval of three bodies. Additionally, four people have been rescued, suffering only minor injuries, as stated by the official.

Currently, rescue teams are tirelessly working under harsh conditions to find the six personnel still unaccounted for. This calamity comes after several days of continuous rain battering Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

