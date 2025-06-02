Arunachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: Landslides and Floods Claim Lives

Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with relentless monsoon rains, leading to devastating landslides and floods that have claimed ten lives, including one more fatality in Lohit district, as reported on Monday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) confirmed that 938 people from 156 villages across 23 districts are impacted by the severe flooding.

Governor Lt General K T Parnaik (Retd) expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and urged residents to remain vigilant in prone areas, calling on district administrations to enact safety measures and maintain clear communication with locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)