Two Yemeni students missing off Kerala coast; search operation underway
Two people from a group of nine Yemeni nationals have gone missing in the sea near here on Monday, Ernakulam district authorities said. The missing persons are students from an Arts and Science College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Coastal police teams are conducting searches at the scene, supported by Njarakkal Police and the Vypin Fire Force, officials said.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people from a group of nine Yemeni nationals have gone missing in the sea near here on Monday, Ernakulam district authorities said. The incident was reported from Valappu Beach in Elamkunnapuzha village in Kochi taluk. The missing persons are students from an Arts and Science College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Coastal police teams are conducting searches at the scene, supported by Njarakkal Police and the Vypin Fire Force, officials said. Fisheries Department boats and an Indian Navy helicopter have also joined the operation they added.
